Obama Says “Justice Has Been Done”: Bin Laden Scholar Says No

May 6, 2011 – PR Newswire

Nobel Peace Prize nominee Dr. David Ray Griffin’s 2009 book, “Osama bin Laden: Dead or Alive?” presented compelling evidence that bin Laden died in December 2001 — prompting a BBC documentary of the same name.

Griffin, founder of the soon to be announced 9/11 Consensus Panel, and named among the New Statesman’s “50 People Who Matter Today,” today released the following statement:

President Obama, speaking of the operation to kill Osama bin Laden, said: “Justice has been done.”

It has been widely assumed that, if bin Laden is now dead, the person most responsible for the 9/11 attacks has been brought to justice. But the US government has never provided evidence that the attacks were carried out by bin Laden and his al-Qaeda organization.

In September 2001, Secretary of State Colin Powell promised to provide this evidence, but the next day recanted, saying “most of [the evidence] is classified.”

In October, Prime Minister Tony Blair provided evidence that bin Laden and al-Qaeda planned and executed the 9/11 attacks. But he added:

“This document does not purport to provide a prosecutable case against Osama Bin Laden in a court of law.”

The FBI’s acts that made bin Laden a “Most Wanted Terrorist” does not include the 9/11 attacks. The FBI’s chief of investigative publicity explained: “The FBI has been no hard evidence connecting Bin Laden to 9/11.”

A December 2001 video shows a heavy-set Osama bin Laden boasting about the attacks. But doubts were raised by experts, including Duke University’s Professor Bruce Lawrence, calling the video “bogus.”

Could al-Qaeda have carried out the attacks?

The Washington Post reported that the plane hitting the Pentagon was maneuvered “with extraordinary skill,” but the New York Times called the alleged pilot, Hani Hanjour, “A Trainee Noted for Incompetence.”

The Twin Towers allegedly fell entirely because of airliner impacts, gravity, and jet-fuel fires — there were no explosives.

But 118 members of the FDNY reported massive explosions going off in the Towers.

Scientists for 9/11 Truth views the rapid, symmetrical, straight-down collapses of the Towers and nearby WTC 7 as consistent only with controlled demolition (as documented in my 2009 book, “The Mysterious Collapse of World Trade Center 7”).

And 1500 members of Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth agree: The 9/11 attacks were not the work of al-Qaeda.

###

July 22, 2009

Bonnie Faulkner speaks with Dr. David Ray Griffin on his new book, “Osama bin Laden Dead or Alive?” They examine all the evidence, both that indicate bin Laden died, and that suggest he is still alive; the important bin Laden videos and audio recordings, the significance, if any, in the timing of their release; statements by significant political and intelligence figures; and why the hunt for bin Laden must proceed.

Listen 00:56:12

Direct link to mp3 file:

20090722_bonniefaulkner_davidraygriffin.mp3

KPFA (source):

http://www.kpfa.org

David Ray Griffin:

http://www.davidraygriffin.com